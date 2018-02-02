Tank or Bank: "Winchester" Preview and Tawnya's Top 5

Ever been inside the infamous Winchester hotel? There’s a new horror film out this weekend (in limited release) that highlights the structure rumored to have rooms built for ghosts! Also KOAM’s Tawnya Bach announces her Top 5 predictions…. And says she has learned her lesson when it comes to counting out “The Greatest Showman”.
Tawnya’s Top 5 Predictions for the Weekend of February 2-4:
Be sure to tune into the KOAM Morning News Monday morning to see which of Tawnya’s Predictions “Tanked or Banked”!
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.