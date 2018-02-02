Tank or Bank: "Winchester" Preview and Tawnya's Top 5

Ever been inside the infamous Winchester hotel? There’s a new horror film out this weekend (in limited release) that highlights the structure rumored to have rooms built for ghosts! Also KOAM’s Tawnya Bach announces her Top 5 predictions…. And says she has learned her lesson when it comes to counting out “The Greatest Showman”.

Tawnya’s Top 5 Predictions for the Weekend of February 2-4:

Maze Runner Jumanji Hostiles Winchester The Greatest Showman

Be sure to tune into the KOAM Morning News Monday morning to see which of Tawnya’s Predictions “Tanked or Banked”!