Tank or Bank: "Winchester" Preview and Tawnya's Top 5

Ever been inside the infamous Winchester hotel?  There’s a new horror film out this weekend (in limited release) that highlights the structure rumored to have rooms built for ghosts!  Also KOAM’s Tawnya Bach announces her Top 5 predictions…. And says she has learned her lesson when it comes to counting out “The Greatest Showman”.  

Tawnya’s Top 5 Predictions for the Weekend of February 2-4:

  1. Maze Runner
  2. Jumanji
  3. Hostiles
  4. Winchester
  5. The Greatest Showman

