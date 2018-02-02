KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-2

Quantcast

CAMPAIGN FUNDING

  • Joplin's police union will be doing something its never done before, donating money to city council candidates, instead of just endorsing them.  The president of the union tells us the city is at a critical decision making time for the police department.  The police union and city hall have been at odds over budgets and getting salaries more competitive with other cities.

JOE BECKER LEASE

  • Joplin is progressing toward bringing a new occupant to Joe Becker stadium.  On Monday, the city council will consider approval of a five-year lease agreement with a  new professional baseball team, a franchise of the Southwest League.  The lease would begin on January 1st of next year.

CASTRO’S SON SUICIDE

  • The eldest son of late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro takes his own life.  Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart had undergone months of treatment for depression.  Castro was a scientific adviser to the government, and once ran Cuba's nuclear program.  He was 68 years old.

FLU UPDATE

  • The CDC releases new flu numbers today, in what is the worst season for influenza in recent years.  Currently the flu is widespread in 49 states, and at least 37 children have died.  Doctors say it's not too late to get the flu vaccine.

  • Local Deputy Sues Motel

    Thursday, February 1 2018 10:05 PM EST2018-02-02 03:05:17 GMT

    Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Nolan was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Nolan alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Nolan says that forced him to climb into a ...

    Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Nolan was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Nolan alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Nolan says that forced him to climb into a ...

  • Child Death Suspect Bound for Trial

    Thursday, February 1 2018 9:47 PM EST2018-02-02 02:47:29 GMT

    Leonard Valdez is bound over for trial. He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child. Police say he caused injuries to 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey at a Joplin apartment that led to that child's death. In court today (2/1/2018), Valdez waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26th.

    Leonard Valdez is bound over for trial. He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child. Police say he caused injuries to 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey at a Joplin apartment that led to that child's death. In court today (2/1/2018), Valdez waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26th.

