Burn Permit Fee moves to $10

The City reminds residents that the Burn Fee Permit fee is now $10, effective February 1, 2018. This recent change from the original $5 fee is part of the City’s User Fee review that occurred following the City Council’s budget work session in fall 2017. User fees are fees for services for specific users, and should recover most of the related cost of providing the service, so general taxes are not supporting services for specific users. Under Hancock provisions, the City is only allowed to recover the cost of providing the service.

A burn permit is required for any burning done within city limits. Permits can be purchased at the City Finance Department or any of the six Joplin Fire Stations. Permits are valid for three consecutive days*, starting with the date of purchase. If purchased at the City Finance Department, cash, check, and money order is accepted, however the Joplin Fire Stations do not accept cash.

Citizens are also asked to keep in mind City fire ordinances:

No burning after sunset.

Burn piles must be at least 50 feet from any stricture and must be overseen by an adult at all times.

Some means of extinguishment must be available on location.

Burn permits are not necessary for cooking fires, barbecues, grills, or outdoor fireplaces.

The Finance Department, located on the third floor of City Hall, 602 South Main, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. If residents are planning to burn during the weekend, they will need to obtain their permit on Friday.

Residents need to inquire with the Joplin Fire Department about weather conditions and if burning is allowed on each day. Residents can obtain this information by calling 417-623-0403 or going to their website at www.joplinmofire.org .

“Residents should call each and every day prior to burning,” said Joplin Fire Chief Jim Furgerson. “The Fire Department makes this determination early in the day to allow our residents time to complete their yard work.”

Furgerson also reminds citizens that they need to call on weekends as well.

“Although residents may have the burn permit, it is not a guarantee that the weather conditions will be favorable for burning. We evaluate wind speed, storm movements, humidity and precipitation in our decision to allow burning.”

* If residents purchase a permit, and burn conditions are not favorable during their three-day period, they may return it to the Finance Department within three days to receive another permit that will be good for an additional three days.