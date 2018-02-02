PSU Drops Baseball Opener

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

MONTICELLO, Ark. — The Pittsburg State University dropped an 8-7 decision to the University of Arkansas-Monticello in the season opener for both squads Friday (Feb. 2).



The Gorillas (0-1) rushed out to an early 4-0 lead against the Weevils (1-0). Pitt State still led 5-1 before UAM plated three runs in the in the bottom of the fourth to pull within a run, 5-4.



The Weevils went in front with three runs in the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh for an 8-5 margin.



Cole Brecheisen delivered a two-run pinch hit single in the eighth inning to get the Gorillas within a run, 8-7, in the eighth inning.



Pitt State loaded the bases in the ninth but Dawson Moser struck out Brock Zanca and Cody White to end the game.



Hunter Clanin went 3-for-4 with three runs scored, while Josh Whisler went 4-for-5 with a double.



The Gorillas and Weevils will resume their three-game series with a 1 p.m. (CST) game Saturday (Feb. 3).