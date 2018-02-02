Nimmo, Loden Sign to Central Methodist

Two Joplin Eagles signed their letters of intent Friday to continue their athletic careers in college. Both of them are soccer players, and both of them are going to be playing at Central Methodist University.

Jonathan Loden and Garrett Nimmo signed Friday to play their college soccer with the Eagles. Loden has been named Joplin's team MVP the last two seasons, while Nimmo has earned 1st team All-Conference and 1st team All-District honors the last two years.

"It's amazing," Loden says, "I've played with him since he was in kindergarten. We've always played together and so I'm just so excited that we get this opportunity."

"I'm really excited for it you know," Nimmo adds, "I've had a great four years here and really enjoyed playing with these guys. I'm excited to move on for a new experience and keep moving up."