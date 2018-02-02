Quantcast

MSSU Softball Splits on Opening Day

Updated:

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Durant, Okla. - The Missouri Southern softball team fell to East Central (4-2) in the first game, but rebounded with a three-run sixth inning against Rockhurst  for its first victory of the 2018 season (4-1) to complete the first day of the Southeastern Regional Friday afternoon.
 
Game 1
The Lions fell the East Central Tigers by a score of 4-2. Southern took an early lead in the bottom of the third after Erika Lutgen led off with a deep shot to left center field.
 
The Tigers responded with two outs in the top of the fourth inning thanks an error in the infield to tie the game up and then take the lead through a hit-by-pitch (second of the inning) to lead by one. Then Taylor ripped a single to right field to allow runners on third and second to score to complete a four-run fourth.
 
Shortstop Shelby Friend went 2-for-3 at the plate, including a solo homerun in sixth to cut the deficit to two. Abi Corbett added a 2-for-4 day with a double.
 
 Atkin did not allow an earn run on five hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings of work. 
 
Game 2
Instead of scoring first, the Lions fell behind 1-0 for a stretch to begin game two until they tied the game up in the fourth and then rattled off a three-run sixth inning and shutout the Rockhurst hawks in the final two innings to secures their first victory of the 2018 season.
 
Elizabeth Windsor recorded a RBI-single to put the Lions in front with two outs in the top of the sixth. Then catcher Angel Badalamenti with the bases loaded recorded her first hit of the season as moment as the ball reached the outfield fence, allowing two runners to score and give MSSU a three-run cushion. 
 
Junior pitcher Taurean Guzman went the distance by registering a complete game in her first start of the year. She allowed one run on six hits, while striking out four and walking zero.
 
Second Day
Southern is back on the field at noon tomorrow to take on Oklahoma Baptist before facing off against host Southeastern Oklahoma State at 2:30 pm on day two of the Southeastern Regional. 

