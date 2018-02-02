Expert Reaction to the Popularity of Homeopathic Flu Remedy

Suzanne Nelson owns Suzanne's Natural Foods.

She vouches for a homeopathic medicine called Oscillococcinum also called "Oselo" to help with flu symptoms.

"It's little tiny pellets in one tiny container that you just pour the whole thing under your tongue, for my kids I'll use like half a container. Three times a day and usually in two days you can knock the flu.one does will immediately start helping somebody feel better" says Nelson.

She's not the only one it's been effective for.

"It worked great for me. It gets rid of the chills, the fever, kinda the headache thing that goes on" says Shelby Allen, who tries natural remedies before going to a physician.

But Dr. Ron Seglie from the Via Christi and Mercy Clinic warns homeopathic remedies like Oselo are not effective for treating the flu.

He says that Oselo is made from the liver or heart of a certain breed of duck and diluted hundreds to thousands of times.

"So if you've diluted something by 100 times. The odds of finding a molecule of it in you bottle are pretty slim" says Dr. Seglie.

He instead recommends treating your flu like symptoms by staying hydrated and treating your fever with Tylenol.

If symptoms are serious, go to your physician and they'll likely give you some Tamiflu, not Oselo.

"The French had been using it for quite some time with no success, in fact the FDA asked this company Boiron to stop advertising it as a cure for the flu"

Nutritional health coach Erin Bremmerkamp says Oselo can reduce flu symptoms.

But there are also effective methods to prevent you from getting sick in the first place.

"I recommend Vitamin C as an immune booster, Vitamin D is also a great immune booster, elderberry can even be taken as an immune booster."

Whether the experts agree on Oselo's effectiveness or not, experts on both sides say if your symptoms persist or are severe, to go see your physician.