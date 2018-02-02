Quantcast

Pittsburg Broadway Closure

Parts of Broadway will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 5th.  Crews will be doing utility work related to the Block 22 Project. On Monday (2/5) all four lanes of the 500 Block of North Broadway will be closed. They hope to reopen the southbound lanes on Tuesday morning (2/6), but the northbound lanes will still be closed through Thursday evening (2/8). Drivers will need to take the detours on either Locust or Pine Street.  Parking will also be limited. Signage will be posted. Please use caution.

    The newest governor of Kansas, Republican Jeff Colyer, says it's time to change the tone around Topeka. 

    The newest governor of Kansas, Republican Jeff Colyer, says it's time to change the tone around Topeka. 

    Suzanne Nelson owns Suzanne's Natural Foods. She vouches for a homeopathic medicine called Oscillococcinum also called "Oselo" to help with flu symptoms. "It's little tiny pellets in one tiny container that you just pour the whole thing under your tongue, for my kids I'll use like half a container. Three times a day and usually in two days you can knock the flu.one does will immediately start helping somebody feel better" says Nelson.
    Suzanne Nelson owns Suzanne's Natural Foods. She vouches for a homeopathic medicine called Oscillococcinum also called "Oselo" to help with flu symptoms. "It's little tiny pellets in one tiny container that you just pour the whole thing under your tongue, for my kids I'll use like half a container. Three times a day and usually in two days you can knock the flu.one does will immediately start helping somebody feel better" says Nelson. She's not the only one...More >>

    On Monday, Joplin's City Council will vote on a proposed contract with a new independent, professional baseball team.

    On Monday, Joplin's City Council will vote on a proposed contract with a new independent, professional baseball team.

