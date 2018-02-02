Pittsburg Broadway Closure

Parts of Broadway will be closed starting Monday, Feb. 5th. Crews will be doing utility work related to the Block 22 Project. On Monday (2/5) all four lanes of the 500 Block of North Broadway will be closed. They hope to reopen the southbound lanes on Tuesday morning (2/6), but the northbound lanes will still be closed through Thursday evening (2/8). Drivers will need to take the detours on either Locust or Pine Street. Parking will also be limited. Signage will be posted. Please use caution.