Ozark Christian College Expands Its Chapel

Joplin's Ozark Christian College today celebrated an expansion. 10 months of hard work culminated in a ribbon-cutting, marking the opening of the school's larger chapel. The $1.6 million project added some bathrooms and increased the size of the sanctuary by 200 seats. Officials tells us enrollment hasn't increased, but the number of people coming to campus for events has.
The president of Ozark Christian College, Matt Proctor says. "This expansion to our college chapel is certainly a great encouragement to our college family. It is always great to see progress being made facilities been upgraded. And for our larger Ozark family we have thousands of Alumni that love to come back to our campus every year for various events."
The expansion was paid for through fundraising.
The newest governor of Kansas, Republican Jeff Colyer, says it's time to change the tone around Topeka.More >>
On Monday, Joplin's City Council will vote on a proposed contract with a new independent, professional baseball team.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Nolan was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Nolan alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Nolan says that forced him to climb into a ...More >>
Leonard Valdez is bound over for trial. He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child. Police say he caused injuries to 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey at a Joplin apartment that led to that child's death. In court today (2/1/2018), Valdez waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26th.More >>
