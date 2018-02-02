Ozark Christian College Expands Its Chapel

Joplin's Ozark Christian College today celebrated an expansion. 10 months of hard work culminated in a ribbon-cutting, marking the opening of the school's larger chapel. The $1.6 million project added some bathrooms and increased the size of the sanctuary by 200 seats. Officials tells us enrollment hasn't increased, but the number of people coming to campus for events has.

The president of Ozark Christian College, Matt Proctor says. "This expansion to our college chapel is certainly a great encouragement to our college family. It is always great to see progress being made facilities been upgraded. And for our larger Ozark family we have thousands of Alumni that love to come back to our campus every year for various events."

The expansion was paid for through fundraising.