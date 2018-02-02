Pittsburg Pitt Stop for Governor Colyer

The newest governor of Kansas, Republican Jeff Colyer, says it's time to change the tone around Topeka. He says that includes reaching across the aisle and working with democrats.

"What we said is, 'We want to work with you. We're going to have some differences, but we need to get some things done,'" said Governor Colyer.

The governor spent Friday in Pittsburg talking about his administration's top priorities.

"Economy is Job #1. That's what I'm interested in. And I'm interested in this in the long run. It's not just change a little tax or something like that. We've got to attract businesses," said Governor Colyer.

The governor is also a doctor, so it's no surprise improving Kansas healthcare is another one of his goals.

"I really want to focus on more doctors, making sure that our communities are growing, and that healthcare is available in the state," said Governor Colyer.

The governor also took time to address an issue that's on the mind of many Kansans: education funding.

"I'm committed to education. I made some pledges on the very first day. And that was: I will not allow our schools to be closed. We're not closing down government. We don't work like Washington does," said Governor Colyer.

The governor says that in the coming weeks, Kansas can expect some new proposals addressing state education from his administration and the legislature. Fortunately, they have some good news to start of the new governor's tenure.

"We're about $250 million up in revenue in the state, and our collections are doing better," said Governor Colyer.