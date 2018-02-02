Quantcast

Pittsburg Pitt Stop for Governor Colyer - KOAM TV 7

Pittsburg Pitt Stop for Governor Colyer

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The newest governor of Kansas, Republican Jeff Colyer, says it's time to change the tone around Topeka. He says that includes reaching across the aisle and working with democrats.

"What we said is, 'We want to work with you. We're going to have some differences, but we need to get some things done,'" said Governor Colyer.

The governor spent Friday in Pittsburg talking about his administration's top priorities.

"Economy is Job #1. That's what I'm interested in. And I'm interested in this in the long run. It's not just change a little tax or something like that. We've got to attract businesses," said Governor Colyer.

The governor is also a doctor, so it's no surprise improving Kansas healthcare is another one of his goals.

"I really want to focus on more doctors, making sure that our communities are growing, and that healthcare is available in the state," said Governor Colyer.

The governor also took time to address an issue that's on the mind of many Kansans: education funding. 

"I'm committed to education. I made some pledges on the very first day. And that was: I will not allow our schools to be closed. We're not closing down government. We don't work like Washington does," said Governor Colyer.

The governor says that in the coming weeks, Kansas can expect some new proposals addressing state education from his administration and the legislature. Fortunately, they have some good news to start of the new governor's tenure.

"We're about $250 million up in revenue in the state, and our collections are doing better," said Governor Colyer.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Pittsburg Pitt Stop for Governor Colyer

    Pittsburg Pitt Stop for Governor Colyer

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:31 PM EST2018-02-03 03:31:23 GMT

    The newest governor of Kansas, Republican Jeff Colyer, says it's time to change the tone around Topeka. 

    More >>

    The newest governor of Kansas, Republican Jeff Colyer, says it's time to change the tone around Topeka. 

    More >>

  • Expert Reaction to the Popularity of Homeopathic Flu Remedy

    Expert Reaction to the Popularity of Homeopathic Flu Remedy

    Friday, February 2 2018 7:37 PM EST2018-02-03 00:37:47 GMT
    Suzanne Nelson owns Suzanne's Natural Foods. She vouches for a homeopathic medicine called Oscillococcinum also called "Oselo" to help with flu symptoms. "It's little tiny pellets in one tiny container that you just pour the whole thing under your tongue, for my kids I'll use like half a container. Three times a day and usually in two days you can knock the flu.one does will immediately start helping somebody feel better" says Nelson. She's not the only one...More >>
    Suzanne Nelson owns Suzanne's Natural Foods. She vouches for a homeopathic medicine called Oscillococcinum also called "Oselo" to help with flu symptoms. "It's little tiny pellets in one tiny container that you just pour the whole thing under your tongue, for my kids I'll use like half a container. Three times a day and usually in two days you can knock the flu.one does will immediately start helping somebody feel better" says Nelson. She's not the only one...More >>

  • Joplin City Officials Hope Third Time Is A Charm For Independent Professional Baseball

    Joplin City Officials Hope Third Time Is A Charm For Independent Professional Baseball

    Friday, February 2 2018 10:24 PM EST2018-02-03 03:24:56 GMT

    On Monday, Joplin's City Council will vote on a proposed contract with a new independent, professional baseball team.

    More >>

    On Monday, Joplin's City Council will vote on a proposed contract with a new independent, professional baseball team.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.