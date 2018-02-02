Gegg's Historic Night Propels LCHS by Parsons

Friday was a big night for Labette County High School senior Tristan Gegg.

She eclipsed 2,000 career points, she made a school record nine 3's and she scored a school record 46 points. Gegg's big night helped the Grizzlies beat the Parsons Vikings 78-59 to move to 15-0 on the season.

"I just came to play," Gegg said after the game, "If I got two thousand, I got two thousand. It wasn't just me, it was our whole team that played amazing, so I was really proud of how we contributed the whole night."