Pittsburg Kids Hold A Garage Sale

Local kids got the chance to get rid of some old toys and make some extra cash on the side. Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department hosted the popular Kids Garage Sale at the Lincoln Center. It cost families eight dollars to set up a table to sell from and the kids get to keep all the money they make. Nearly 200 people turned-out to find great deals on some second-hand toys and clothes which organizers say can be expensive to buy from retail stores.
According to Parks and Recreation Department "So let's say you go to Wal-Mart and you want to buy a onesy for your newborn child. And you're looking around a $14.99 to $15 price range. While over here at the kids garage sale most of those items are around 25 cents to $1. Depending on how nice they are."
Because of its popularity, the Parks and Recreation Department will now be holding three kid's garage sales a year.
The newest governor of Kansas, Republican Jeff Colyer, says it's time to change the tone around Topeka.More >>
On Monday, Joplin's City Council will vote on a proposed contract with a new independent, professional baseball team.More >>
Jasper County Sheriff Deputy Nolan Murray is suing the establishment where he was shot in the line of duty. Nolan was shot by a suspect while serving a search warrant at the "Econo Lodge Inn & Suites" on Range Line last March. In the lawsuit filed in Jasper County, Nolan alleges that the "Econo Lodge" didn't provide him with a master room key. Instead, he says he was given a tenant room key that allegedly didn't work. Nolan says that forced him to climb into a ...More >>
Leonard Valdez is bound over for trial. He's charged with second degree murder and abuse or neglect of a child. Police say he caused injuries to 3-year-old Jonathan Munoz-Bilbrey at a Joplin apartment that led to that child's death. In court today (2/1/2018), Valdez waived his preliminary hearing. His next court date is scheduled for Feb. 26th.More >>
