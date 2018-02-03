Quantcast

Pittsburg Kids Hold A Garage Sale

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Local kids got the chance to get rid of some old toys and make some extra cash on the side. Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department hosted the popular Kids Garage Sale at the Lincoln Center. It cost families eight dollars to set up a table to sell from and the kids get to keep all the money they make. Nearly 200 people turned-out to find great deals on some second-hand toys and clothes which organizers say can be expensive to buy from retail stores.

According to Parks and Recreation Department "So let's say you go to Wal-Mart and you want to buy a onesy for your newborn child. And you're looking around a $14.99 to $15 price range. While over here at the kids garage sale most of those items are around 25 cents to $1. Depending on how nice they are."

Because of its popularity, the Parks and Recreation Department will now be holding three kid's garage sales a year.

