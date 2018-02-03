Quantcast

College Students In Pittsburg Come Together To Strengthen Their Faith

    The 2018 Kansas Catholic College Student Convention is taking place at the St. Pius X Catholic Student Center in Pittsburg.
    The convention is designed to bring students of the catholic faith together in one place.
More than 200 students from across Kansas join hands in spiritual unity.
But for some, these college days can be trying on your beliefs.
Father David Voss says the work he does at St. Pius X is essential to helping college students overcome challenges to their faith.
Father David Voss, Chaplain, St. Pius X: "These are our students that are being formed, they're like the apostles in the gospels, who, once they followed Christ, they weren't perfect yet, and they needed to be formed and they made mistakes and came back and asked for forgiveness, and the need to learn new things, and these are the future apostles of our church, these are the future leaders of our church."
Amy Bergkamp, Ft. Hays State student: "It's okay if you're having questions or having doubts because everybody does but that just means that you care, which is a good sign."
That's one of the reasons Amy Bergkamp made the six hour drive from fort hays state to join her fellow students.
Bergkamp: "I think it's important to really build that community not only with your friends from your school, but also with your friends through the different colleges throughout Kansas, and just that community and having that foundation of your faith is really important to keep building on.
Bergkamp agrees  it's okay to question your beliefs.
Bergkamp: "Anybody has questions, I grew up Catholic, and even I sometimes am like, is this for real, is like God for real?"
Organizers say that's why they hold these conventions.
Evan Burke, Emcee: "You're going through some of the difficulties and the monotony of a day, to get to refresh your soul and they give you the, you know, the reason to go back out into the world, and try to live out the gospel, and that's why I think this is such a great event."

