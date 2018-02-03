Fundraiser to Support Local School Teacher's Fight With Cancer

Five Alarm athletics gathered the community together this morning to support a local elementary school teacher in her fight with cancer.

"She's inspired an entire community. Both in our kids programs ad our adult programs. The always be kind has definitely not been lost. It's inspired an entire community." says Josh Brinkley from Five Alarm Athletics. His coworker is Angie's son.

Third grade teacher, Angie Douthit is battling stage four lung cancer.

Around 50 people paid 20 dollars to compete in a half mile run and power weight circuits, not just professional athletes, anybody was welcome.

All proceeds from registration fees to t-shirts with her #AlwaysBeKind message and silent auction items are going towards paying for Angie's treatments.

She credits her fitness for her physical strength to fight cancer, but she attributes community support and her faith for her bravery through her treatments.

"Because I was physically fit, because I was in shape, my body is strong enough to fight the radiation I've had, to fight this new chemo pill I'm taking. I'm going to be fine you know. And we are praying for 20 more years. Because I feel like i have a job to do I've got to continue to share the love of Christ. I've got to continue to tell people how much god loves them" says Angie.

If you would like to support Angie, you can contribute at the first National Bank in Miami and ask about Angie Douthit.