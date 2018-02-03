Quantcast

CARTHAGE, MISSOURI -

Plenty of fishermen and women were in Carthage Saturday for the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club's 31st Annual Carthage Antique Fish and Tackle Show.

There were more than 110 tables set up, featuring vendors from all over the country. Shoppers could check out hundreds of antique fishing lures ranging in price from $2-$5000. There was also a large collection of both antique and modern fishing poles to check out.
 

