Fun with Jewelry

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Some Pittsburg residents learned how to make their own jewelry, Saturday.

Art Forms Gallery in Pittsburg showed participants how to make dichroic glass pendants. Those pendants are made by cutting and fusing glass.

The gallery holds a variety of different workshops throughout the year, which are meant to help the community get more involved with art.
    

