Grass Fire Danger is High, Crews Answer Calls

Area fire crews are answering the call of grass fires. On Saturday crews from several agencies responded to a grass fire in Scammon. While in Newton county, Missouri Redings Mill crews battled a grass fire at 7488 Old Scenic drive. Conditions are perfect for grass fires and officials strongly urge against burning. Firefighters say it can take a small spark, even a cigarette butt to trigger a grass fire in winter.

Girard fire chief Joe Clow said, "It's so dry. And we do have a pretty steady wind. It's not a real high wind but it is just so dry that it's gonna take off. We have a lot of agricultural properties that get burned off every year at the end of winter before spring planting things. So they have a narrow window. The big thing is to keep an eye on it and to be present and watch the fire the entire time"

Clow said if there is a fire, call for help right away instead of trying to put it out yourself.