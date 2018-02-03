Quantcast

Grass Fire Danger is High, Crews Answer Calls

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Newton County, Missouri -

Area fire crews are answering the call of grass fires.  On Saturday crews from several agencies responded to a grass fire in Scammon. While in Newton county, Missouri Redings Mill crews battled a grass fire at 7488 Old Scenic drive. Conditions are perfect  for grass fires and officials strongly urge against burning. Firefighters say it can take a small spark, even a cigarette butt to trigger a grass fire in winter. 

Girard fire chief Joe Clow said, "It's so dry. And we do have a pretty steady wind. It's not a real high wind but it is just so dry that it's gonna take off. We have a lot of agricultural properties that get burned off every year at the end of winter before spring planting things. So they have a narrow window. The big thing is to keep an eye on it and to be present and watch the fire the entire time"
 Clow said  if there is a fire, call for help right away instead of trying to put it out  yourself.

