Pedestrian Struck on Pittsburg Railroad Tracks Dies of Injuries

Suzanne Nelson owns Suzanne's Natural Foods. She vouches for a homeopathic medicine called Oscillococcinum also called "Oselo" to help with flu symptoms. "It's little tiny pellets in one tiny container that you just pour the whole thing under your tongue, for my kids I'll use like half a container. Three times a day and usually in two days you can knock the flu.one does will immediately start helping somebody feel better" says Nelson. She's not the only one...

More >>