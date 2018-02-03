Quantcast

Pedestrian Struck on Pittsburg Railroad Tracks Dies of Injuries

Updated:
By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

A pedestrian  hit by a train in Pittsburg has died of his injuries. A  subject was struck by a Kansas City  Southern train around 1:43 pm Saturday.at the fifteen  hundred block of South Rouse. An adult male was later declared deceased. KCS crews came to investigate and after several hours of blocked roads the train was  allowed  to proceed. The man's identity will be released after family has been notified.  KCS  investigators could be seen at the front of the train  completing their investigation.  


 

