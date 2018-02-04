Clark Drops 34 Points in Southern's Big Win Over PSU

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Pittsburg, Kan. – Elyjah Clark tied a Missouri Southern single-game record with nine three pointers and the Missouri Southern men's basketball team defeated Pittsburg State 90-76 today inside John Lance Arena in Pittsburg.



Southern (14-8, 9-4 MIAA) was led by Clark's career night as the sophomore scored 34 on 12-17 from the field and 9-17 from long-range. CJ Carr was one assist away from a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Kinzer Lambert scored 11 and had seven rebounds, while Enis Memic had ten points off the bench.



Pitt (13-9, 6-7 MIAA) had four score in double-figures, led by 18 points each from Xavier Adams and Donovan Franklin.



The Lions opened up a 7-2 lead two minutes in after a three from Kinzer Lambert and led 17-11 after a layup from Braelon Walker with 13:14 left in the half. A 15-7 run over the next five minutes had the Lions up 32-18 after a layup from Memic.



The lead was 19 after a pair of free throws from Lambert made the score 44-25 with 3:28 left in the half. The Gorillas got to within 11 (44-33) with a minute left, but a layup from Memic with 26 seconds to go, gave the Lions a 48-33 lead at the break.



A running layup off the backboard from Carr with 15:16 left in the second half gave the Lions a 60-44 lead, but the Gorillas went on a 11-3 run over the next two minutes to get within eight (63-55) and force a Southern timeout.



The Gorillas got within seven (70-63) with ten minutes left in the half, but never got any closer. A layup from Ross with 6:13 left made the score 78-67 and a jumper from Walker with 2:34 left gave the Lions an 83-70 lead. Clark's ninth three of the game made the score 90-74 with 27 seconds left.



Southern shot 58 percent from the field and 48 percent from long-range.



The Lions will be back in action on Wednesday night as Southern plays host to Southwest Baptist. Tip off from Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center is slated for 7:30 pm.