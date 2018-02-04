Clark Drops 34 Points in Southern's Big Win Over PSU

Lopez and Burgess go for a combined 33 points in Gorillas' victory.More >>
Lions blow past Pitt State 90-76 in rivalry game.More >>
Gegg now has over 2,000 career points at Labette County.More >>
The Lions picked up their first win of the season in game two of their opening day double-header.More >>
Jonathan Loden and Garrett Nimmo signed to play soccer at Central Methodist Friday afternoonMore >>
Hunter Clanin went 3-4 with two doubles in Pitt State's loss to Arkansas-Monticello.More >>
A pedestrian hit by a train in Pittsburg dies of his injuries. A subject was struck by a Kansas City Southern train around 1:43 pm Saturday.at the fifteen hundred block of South Rouse.More >>
Area fire crews are answering the call of grass fires.More >>
Some Pittsburg residents learned how to make their own jewelry, Saturday.More >>
Plenty of fishermen and women were in Carthage Saturday for the National Fishing Lure Collectors Club's 31st Annual Carthage Antique Fish and Tackle Show.More >>
The newest governor of Kansas, Republican Jeff Colyer, says it's time to change the tone around Topeka.More >>
