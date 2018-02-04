Pitt State Women Handle Lions in Rivalry Battle

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:



PITTSBURG -- The Pittsburg State University women's basketball team gained separation in the pivotal second quarter and the Gorillas pulled away for an 86-66 win over Missouri Southern State University Saturday (Feb. 3) at John Lane Arena/Whetzel Court.



Pitt State (17-5, 10-3 MIAA) led 19-16 after 10 minutes of play but the Gorillas outscored MSSU (10-11, 7-6 MIAA), 25-15, in the second quarter to build a 44-31 margin.



Shelby Lopez led all scorers with 18 points, while Mikaela Burgess added 15 points. The Gorillas, who shot 50.8 percent from the field in the contest (32-63), also got 13 from Brenlee McPherson and 10 from Madison Northcutt. Paige Imhoff chipped in with nine points and a game-high nine assists.



Chelsey Henry and Dru Clark scored 16 points apiece to lead the Lions. MSSU shot 37.1 percent from the field in the game (23-62).