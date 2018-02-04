Quantcast

Shots Fired in Parsons

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
PARSONS, KANSAS -

Parsons police confirm shots were fired near the R & P gas station but tell KOAM that no was injured. Officers were said to be still investigating the scene at 9:45pm Saturday.  

