Quantcast

Traffic Backs Up For Miles After Two Semi-Trucks Crash On I-44 - KOAM TV 7

Traffic Backs Up For Miles After Two Semi-Trucks Crash On I-44

Updated:
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK -

On the Will Rogers Turnpike traffic was stalled for several hours then moved at a crawl because of two crashes. Two semi trucks were involved in an injury accident with several other vehicles at mile marker 311. The eastbound side of the turnpike was closed as crews worked on towing the trucks.. Traffic was backed up for miles and was being diverted off the interstates at Afton and Miami.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Multiple Weather Related Crashes Shutdown Interstate 44

    Multiple Weather Related Crashes Shutdown Interstate 44

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:33 PM EST2018-02-05 03:33:42 GMT

    Interstate 44 closed down Sunday  in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered  dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions. 

    More >>

    Interstate 44 closed down Sunday  in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered  dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions. 

    More >>

  • Souper Bowl

    Souper Bowl

    Sunday, February 4 2018 10:18 PM EST2018-02-05 03:18:05 GMT

    Joplin's Peace Church was working on their "Souper Bowl" charity on Sunday.

    More >>

    Joplin's Peace Church was working on their "Souper Bowl" charity on Sunday.

    More >>

  • Pizza Delivery Drivers Face Winter Road Conditions on the Big Game Day

    Pizza Delivery Drivers Face Winter Road Conditions on the Big Game Day

    Sunday, February 4 2018 9:29 PM EST2018-02-05 02:29:48 GMT
    This is Theo's first time delivering pizza on the day of the "Big Game."  But, he's no stranger to delivering pizza on special occasions, especially on weekends and he gets good tips. "Friday is their payday so they have more money to give out, half the time they're partying, so they're more generous that way" And when it comes to delivering to inebriated people, it's no different working on the day of the big game versus other weekends. The owner of H...More >>
    This is Theo's first time delivering pizza on the day of the "Big Game."  But, he's no stranger to delivering pizza on special occasions, especially on weekends and he gets good tips. "Friday is their payday so they have more money to give out, half the time they're partying, so they're more generous that way" And when it comes to delivering to inebriated people, it's no different working on the day of the big game versus other weekends. The owner of H...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.