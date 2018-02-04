Pizza Delivery Drivers Face Winter Road Conditions on the Big Game Day

Interstate 44 closed down Sunday in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions.More >>
Joplin's Peace Church was working on their "Souper Bowl" charity on Sunday.
A pedestrian hit by a train in Pittsburg dies of his injuries. A subject was struck by a Kansas City Southern train around 1:43 pm Saturday.at the fifteen hundred block of South Rouse.
Area fire crews are answering the call of grass fires.
