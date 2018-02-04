Quantcast

Pizza Delivery Drivers Face Winter Road Conditions on the Big Game Day

By Veronica Utecht, Reporter
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

This is Theo's first time delivering pizza on the day of the "Big Game." 
But, he's no stranger to delivering pizza on special occasions, especially on weekends and he gets good tips.

"Friday is their payday so they have more money to give out, half the time they're partying, so they're more generous that way"

And when it comes to delivering to inebriated people, it's no different working on the day of the big game versus other weekends.

The owner of Horton's Pizza Plus says the safety of his drivers will always come before any sale.

"In our profession, we deal with people quite a bit on the delivery side of things so that's not something we even have to go over again just because we go over that again right away"

He says they rarely have issues with drunk customers. But if someones is aggressive or refuses to pay, drivers are to keep their distance and are allowed to leave the delivery.
Customers drinking and watching the game aren't the only ones who may want to order takeout.

"Usually when the weather is like this, we get way more deliveries because people don't want to leave" says Shanead Horyna from Horton's.
But for drivers, that means proceeding with caution 
"I do the speed limits, everything by the books. I GPS everything." says Theo.

He just listens to the GPS and keeps his eyes on the road.

Shanead says, "We usually deliver no matter what, we usually tell them to take it slow and tell our customers that it's going to take longer just because we do care about their safety"
 
So when you hear the friendly knock of your pizza delivery person, remember, they are braving the same roads you are avoiding.

