Joplin's Peace Church was working on their "Souper Bowl" charity on Sunday. They've been collecting food for the less fortunate since the NFL playoffs started, with people donating food items to baskets that have their favorite team's logo. When a team was eliminated, the food from that basket would go into the basket of the winning team.

This food drive is always a hit, and the church as been doing it for 4 years now. They will collect anywhere from 200 to 600 pounds of food!

