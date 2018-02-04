Multiple Weather Related Crashes Shutdown Interstate 44

The Southeast Kansas Humane Society was raising money Sunday, and doing it in a pretty tasty way.More >>
Interstate 44 closed down Sunday in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions.More >>
Joplin's Peace Church was working on their "Souper Bowl" charity on Sunday.More >>
A pedestrian hit by a train in Pittsburg dies of his injuries. A subject was struck by a Kansas City Southern train around 1:43 pm Saturday.at the fifteen hundred block of South Rouse.More >>
Interstate 44 closed down Sunday in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions.More >>
A pedestrian hit by a train in Pittsburg dies of his injuries. A subject was struck by a Kansas City Southern train around 1:43 pm Saturday.at the fifteen hundred block of South Rouse.More >>
Area fire crews are answering the call of grass fires.More >>
States, businesses and individuals are trying to figure out new federal tax reforms. They were touted as simplifying the system. Today, some tax experts said the changes are anything but simple.More >>
Pittsburg residents got to meet Kansas democratic gubernatorial candidates Sunday afternoon.
The progressive democrats of the 13th senate district hosted a forum at T-J Lelands.
An apartment house in Joplin went up in flames Sunday afternoon around three o'clock. The fire happened at a home on 412 North Wall which housed several apartments and at least six residents possibly more.More >>
Sunny clear skies offered the perfect weather for viewing our national bird this weekend in Stella Missouri during Eagle Days. For adults and children the event was an education but also a chance to simply see the beauty of nature in action.More >>
Marijuana may be legal in Colorado but in Kansas selling what was grown in another state, is drug trafficking. Crawford County deputies got a tip of trafficking and made an arrest.More >>
Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Zel Fischer delivered the state of the judiciary report yesterday. The bad news is that the state's incarceration rate is above the national average. According to the chief justice the answer is in treatment courts.More >>
The Joplin school board votes to consolidate more sports teams at the middle schools after a basketball pilot program. Athletics officials said a survey of those who made the team and even those who didn't proved the plan is a good one. But not all parents are happy.More >>
