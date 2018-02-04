Multiple Weather Related Crashes Shutdown Interstate 44

Quantcast

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
MARSHFIELD, MO -

Interstate 44 closed down Sunday  in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered  dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions. That means  officers will respond to injury accidents or when someone leaves the scene.  In small crashes people should exchange information such as insurance coverage. 
But  the interstate saw terrible crashes and traffic jams. 

Ashley Rozane provided photos of a multi-vehicle crash that closed the interstate near Marshfield, Missouri near mile marker 106. 
 Forty  people needed assistance in the large accident. Another large accident two miles from this one had multiple people trapped in their vehicles according to the Conway fire department. 
Conway fire reported a third crash  near mile marker 119.  Even a Conway fire truck was hit by a semi on the interstate. Accidents were also reported in Rolla and Lebanon also closing down the interstate. The highway patrol confirmed one fatality near mile marker 138.

The highway patrol says it could take until tomorrow morning until the interstate is cleared of debris.

 

