Chili for a Good Cause

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

The Southeast Kansas Humane Society was raising money Sunday, and doing it in a pretty tasty way. They hosted a chili feed over at Pittsburg's Memorial Auditorium. 

It was a delicious way to support a good cause, and fill up on some good food before the big game! The chili feed wrapped up at 2 in the afternoon, so everybody was able to get back home in time for kickoff.

