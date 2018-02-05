Looking to do a kitchen or bathroom remodel... or maybe even build a new house? You'll want to know the latest trends! This weekend the Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri hosts the 2018 HBA Home Show. KOAM’s Michael Hayslip sits down with Valery Searcy to find out more about Friday and Saturday’s event.
