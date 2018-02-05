KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-5

Quantcast

GOVERNOR VISIT

  • The new Kansas Governor makes a visit to Pittsburg to speak to the media about what Kansans can expect from his administration.  The governor says one of the first things he plans to tackle is state education funding.  Governor Jeff Colyer says his administration and the Kansas Legislature will present some new education proposals in the coming weeks.  The governor says he's committed to fully-funding Kansas schools, and boosting teacher pay.

JOPLIN BASEBALL

  • Joplin City Council members will meet tonight to discuss approving a contract with the Southwest League of professional baseball.  This comes after the failure of the Joplin Blasters, another baseball team that played at Joe Becker in 2015 and 2016.  Joplin's mayor and city manager say the biggest difference between this proposed contract and the Blaster's contract is the new one has  a much lower base rent.

AMTRAK CRASH

  • Amtrak is blaming freight rail operator CSX for the Sunday crash that killed two people and injured more than 100 others.  The Amtrak passenger train was diverted onto a side track just before it slammed into a parked, unmanned freight train in South Carolina.  Amtrak president says CSX is responsible for that section of track and the signals.  

  • Chili for a Good Cause

    The Southeast Kansas Humane Society was raising money Sunday, and doing it in a pretty tasty way. 

  • Multiple Weather Related Crashes Shutdown Interstate 44

    Interstate 44 closed down Sunday  in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered  dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions. 

