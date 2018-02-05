KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-5

GOVERNOR VISIT The new Kansas Governor makes a visit to Pittsburg to speak to the media about what Kansans can expect from his administration. The governor says one of the first things he plans to tackle is state education funding. Governor Jeff Colyer says his administration and the Kansas Legislature will present some new education proposals in the coming weeks. The governor says he's committed to fully-funding Kansas schools, and boosting teacher pay. JOPLIN ...More >>
The Southeast Kansas Humane Society was raising money Sunday, and doing it in a pretty tasty way.More >>
Interstate 44 closed down Sunday in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions.More >>
Joplin's Peace Church was working on their "Souper Bowl" charity on Sunday.More >>
