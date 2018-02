Jumanji takes back its Box Office reign. This week KOAM’s Tawnya Bach predicted all five top weekend earners on the silver screen, just not in the right order.

Hollywood Box Office

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $11 Million Maze Runner: The Death Cure $10.2 Million Winchester $9.3 Million The Greatest Showman $7.8 Million Hostiles $5.5 Million

For complete Box Office Results click here.