Fatal Crash in Cherokee County KS

The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.

Authorities say 54-year-old Ronald Cook, Jr. of Joplin was driving a Toyota Corolla when he hit the left rear corner of the car in front of him, crossed the center line, and hit the front left side of a semi truck. Cook, Jr. was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Drivers of the other vehicles were not injured.

