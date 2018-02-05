Quantcast

Parsons Police Investigate Shots Fired

The Parsons Police Department follows up on leads in a shots fired investigation. On Saturday (Feb. 3), an officer says he heard what sounded like gunfire in the 2700 block area of Crawford Avenue. The officer headed to the area of 29th and Main Street, R&P Convenient Store, where he was waived down by some residents.

The officer began an investigation and found two intended targets, who were not injured, and two suspects. Authorities say they found several pieces of evidence including two handguns, ammunition, spent shell casings, clothing and drugs.

Charges have not been filed.

Suspect one is being held on suspicion of attempted murder first degree (x2), criminal discharge of a firearm, escape from custody and interference with law enforcement.

Suspect two is being held on suspicion of criminal carrying of a firearm, interference with law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, sale and distribution of certain hallucinogenic drugs, and sale and distribution of certain illegal drugs. Suspect two could also be charged and held on suspicion of aggravated assault (x3) from an earlier incident that was discovered during the investigation.

Police are asking for anyone with information about the crime to contact them.

Parsons Police Department: 620-421-7060 or email your tips to our tip line at tips@parsonspd.com or call the tip line at 620-421-7057.

