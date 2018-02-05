Farm Toy Show and Sales - Feb 11

Four-State Event
The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.More >>
Joplin City Council members will meet this evening to discuss a contract with the Southwest League of Professional Baseball. The proposed contract will be a done deal if the council approves it tonight. The proposed lease is for five years starting January of 2019. More details: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37417362/joplin-city-officials-hope-third-time-is-a-charm-for-independent-professional-baseballMore >>
GOVERNOR VISIT The new Kansas Governor makes a visit to Pittsburg to speak to the media about what Kansans can expect from his administration. The governor says one of the first things he plans to tackle is state education funding. Governor Jeff Colyer says his administration and the Kansas Legislature will present some new education proposals in the coming weeks. The governor says he's committed to fully-funding Kansas schools, and boosting teacher pay. JOPLIN ...More >>
The Southeast Kansas Humane Society was raising money Sunday, and doing it in a pretty tasty way.More >>
Interstate 44 closed down Sunday in several spots after weather related crashes. Roads are still considered dangerous even after crews plowed as many are icy or snow packed. And Joplin police initiated emergency road conditions.More >>
Joplin's Peace Church was working on their "Souper Bowl" charity on Sunday.More >>
2nd Annual Farm Toy Show and Sales eventMore >>
Pittsburg Parks & Recreation Department will host their 9th Annual Holiday Craft Fair & Santa’s Workshop this Saturday, December 2, in the lower level of Memorial Auditorium & Convention Center, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. The Holiday Craft Fair, which runs from 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, features a variety of holiday vendors selling artisan and handmade crafts. This craft fair provides a one-stop-shop for those needing one-of-a-kind holiday gifts for family and frie...More >>
