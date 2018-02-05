Quantcast

Farm Toy Show and Sales - Feb 11

  • Fatal Crash in Cherokee County KS

    Monday, February 5 2018 12:09 PM EST2018-02-05 17:09:19 GMT

    The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.

  • Joplin Officials to Discuss Baseball Proposal

    Monday, February 5 2018 11:24 AM EST2018-02-05 16:24:09 GMT

    Joplin City Council members will meet this evening to discuss a contract with the Southwest League of Professional Baseball. The proposed contract will be a done deal if the council approves it tonight.  The proposed lease is for five years starting January of 2019. More details: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37417362/joplin-city-officials-hope-third-time-is-a-charm-for-independent-professional-baseball

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-5

    Monday, February 5 2018 9:00 AM EST2018-02-05 14:00:25 GMT

    GOVERNOR VISIT The new Kansas Governor makes a visit to Pittsburg to speak to the media about what Kansans can expect from his administration.  The governor says one of the first things he plans to tackle is state education funding.  Governor Jeff Colyer says his administration and the Kansas Legislature will present some new education proposals in the coming weeks.  The governor says he's committed to fully-funding Kansas schools, and boosting teacher pay. JOPLIN ...

  • Farm Toy Show and Sales - Feb 11

    Monday, February 5 2018 2:42 PM EST2018-02-05 19:42:01 GMT

    2nd Annual Farm Toy Show and Sales event

  • Joplin Parks & Recreation Presents Daddy Daughter Date Night - February 16th, 17th

    Tuesday, January 16 2018 6:46 PM EST2018-01-16 23:46:00 GMT
    Tickets are now on sale for the annual Daddy Daughter Date Night hosted by the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. This year’s date night will be held on Friday, February 16th and Saturday, February 17th at Memorial Hall. “This is one of our most popular programs of the year,” said Jessica Johnson, Recreation Coordinator. “It’s a lot of fun to see the girls dressed up with their dads and having their own special date night together. We have a lot of ...More >>
  • Wesley House and Salvation Army Distribution - December 14th, 15th

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 4:32 PM EST2017-12-13 21:32:28 GMT
    Two Pittsburg non-profit agencies are partnering this week to distribute Christmas food boxes, blankets and toys, helping many low-income Crawford County families to brighten their holidays. Wesley House and the Pittsburg Salvation Army will host their annual Christmas Distribution on December 14 and 15 at the Pittsburg State University Student Recreation Center/Pittsburg National Guard Armory. The building is located at 2001 S. Rouse Avenue in Pittsburg. The event will be held from...More >>
