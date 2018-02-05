Quantcast

KBCA Rankings (2/5) - KOAM TV 7

KBCA Rankings (2/5)

Updated:

6A Girls

1. Olathe East
2. Derby
3. Manhattan
4. Wichita South
5. Blue Valley North
6. Olathe Northwest
7. Washburn Rural
8. Shawnee Mission Northwest

9. Wichita East

10. Lawrence

5A Girls

1. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Shawnee-Mill Valley

3. Liberal

4. Bishop Carroll

5. Salina Central

6. Lansing

7. Newton

8. Maize

9. Topeka-Highland Park

10. KC Schlagle

 

4A D1-Girls

  1. Bishop Miege
  2. McPherson
  3. KC Piper

4.    Labette County

5.    Towanda Circle

6.    Kansas City Sumner

7.    Abilene

8.    Andover Central

9.    Augusta

10.  Ulysses

4A D2-Girls

  1. Baldwin
  2. Clay Center
  3. Burlington
  4. Jefferson West
  5. Marysville
  6. Galena
  7. Holton
  8. Andale
  9. Columbus
  10. Girard
 

3A Girls

1.  Garden Plain
2.  Nemaha Central
3.  Hays-TMP-Marian

4.  Sterling
5.  Kingman
6.  Russell
7.  Halstead
8.  Haven                           
9.  Scott Community

10. Conway Springs

                                         

2A Girls

1. Central Plains

2. Olpe

3. Hoxie

4. Kiowa County

5. Wabaunsee

6. Meade

7.  Hill City

8.  Jefferson County North

9.  Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

10.  Elbing-Berean Academy

 
1A-Div 1-Girls

  1. Coldwater-South Central
  2. Centralia
  3. Hanover
  4. Frankfort
  5. St. Paul

6.    Rural Vista

7.    Thunder Ridge

8.    Valley Falls

9.    Stockton

10.  Montezuma-South Gray

1A-Div 2- Girls

1. Cunningham

2. Quinter

3. Rexford-Golden Plains

4. Hartford

5. Beloit/St. John’s/Tipton

6. Wilson

7. Otis-Bison

8. Attica

9. Kiowa-South Barber

10. South Haven

6A Boys

1.  OP-Blue Valley Northwest

2.  Wichita Southeast

3.  Olathe Northwest

4.  Lawrence Free State

5.  OP-Blue Valley North

6.  Derby

7.  Olathe-North

8.  Shawnee Mission East

9.  Wichita-South

10. Shawnee Mission West

5A Boys

1.  Goddard Eisenhower

2.  Maize

3.  KC Schlagle

4.  Wichita Heights

5.  Pittsburg

6.  Emporia

7.  Bishop Carroll

8.  Salina Central

9.  Topeka West

10. Topeka Seaman

  
4A-Div 1-Boys

1. Bishop Miege

2. McPherson

3. Bonner Springs

4. Eudora

5. Wamego

6. Augusta

7. Andover Central

8. Basehor-Linwood

9. Labette County

10. Ottawa

4A-Div 2-Boys

1.  Holcomb

2.  Rock Creek

3.  Wichita Trinity

4.  Andale

5.  Marysville

6.  Parsons

7.  Wichita Collegiate

8.  Topeka-Hayden

9.  Burlington

10.  Girard

3A Boys

1.  Phillipsburg

2.  Cheney

3.  Caney Valley

4.  Halstead

5.  Lakin

6.  Hesston

7.  Perry-Lecompton

8.  Maur Hill

9.  Nemaha Central

10.  Belle Plaine

2A Boys

1.  Central Plains

2.  Hoxie

3.  Lyndon

4.  Elbing-Berean Academy

5.  Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan

6.  Maranatha Academy

7.  Ness City

8.  Hillsboro

9.  Olpe

10.  Howard-West Elk

1A Div. 1 Boys

1.  Montezuma-South Gray

2.  Doniphan West

3.  Hanover

4.  St. John

5.  Osborne

6.  Clifton-Clyde

7.  St. Paul

8.  Centralia

9.  Rawlins County

10.  Lakeside

1A Div. 2 Boys

1.  McPherson-Elyria Christian

2.  Almena-Northern Valley

3.  Kiowa-South Barber

4.  Logan

5.  Attica

6.  Beloit-St. John’s/Tipton

7.  Hutchinson-Central Christian

8.  Moscow

9.  Ashland

10.  Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Proposed Panhandling Ordinance Draws Discussion

    Joplin Proposed Panhandling Ordinance Draws Discussion

    Monday, February 5 2018 6:16 PM EST2018-02-05 23:16:36 GMT

    Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.

    More >>

    Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.

    More >>

  • Pittsburg Employee Tax Info Breach

    Pittsburg Employee Tax Info Breach

    Monday, February 5 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-02-05 22:30:45 GMT
    The City of Pittsburg says it was subjected to a sophisticated phishing scheme targeting employee payroll data. Officials say sensitive information for current and former city employees who received a W-2 for 2017 was released. In a press release, City Manager Daron Hall said, "The safety and well-being of our current and former employees is incredibly important. This was not a technical attack against our firewall or network filters, but instead it was a social attack aimed at...More >>
    The City of Pittsburg says it was subjected to a sophisticated phishing scheme targeting employee payroll data. Officials say sensitive information for current and former city employees who received a W-2 for 2017 was released. In a press release, City Manager Daron Hall said, "The safety and well-being of our current and former employees is incredibly important. This was not a technical attack against our firewall or network filters, but instead it was a social attack aimed at...More >>

  • Train vs Pedestrian - Name Released

    Train vs Pedestrian - Name Released

    Monday, February 5 2018 4:27 PM EST2018-02-05 21:27:58 GMT

    Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg. 

    More >>

    Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.