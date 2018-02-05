Carthage Artists of the Year

Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.More >>
Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg.More >>
The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.More >>
Joplin City Council members will meet this evening to discuss a contract with the Southwest League of Professional Baseball. The proposed contract will be a done deal if the council approves it tonight. The proposed lease is for five years starting January of 2019. More details: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37417362/joplin-city-officials-hope-third-time-is-a-charm-for-independent-professional-baseballMore >>
GOVERNOR VISIT The new Kansas Governor makes a visit to Pittsburg to speak to the media about what Kansans can expect from his administration. The governor says one of the first things he plans to tackle is state education funding. Governor Jeff Colyer says his administration and the Kansas Legislature will present some new education proposals in the coming weeks. The governor says he's committed to fully-funding Kansas schools, and boosting teacher pay. JOPLIN ...More >>
