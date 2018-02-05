Carthage Artists of the Year

Local artists are recognized at the Carthage Chamber of Commerce Banquet. Sixteen artCentral artists were collectively honored as the city's "2017 Artist of the Year". William Sutter, the 2016 recipient of the award, made the presentation. Alice Lynn Greenwood-Mathé, artCentral director/curator, and David Greenwood-Mathé, artCentral prepitor, accepted the award on behalf of the team.

The recipients are Alexandra Burnside, Teri Y. Diggs, Elizabeth Foster, Olivia Givens, Alice Lynn Greenwood-Mathé, David Greenwood-Mathé, Sydney Hartless, Tom Jones, Chris Raredon, Tyla Raredon, Emily Rose, Sierra Russow, Brenda Sageng, Linda Swatsenbarg, Elizabeth Theresa Wallsmith and Joe Wallsmith.

Chamber officials say the artists transformed twenty Carthage fire hydrants into works of art and beauty. The fire hydrants that now display art are located around the square and along the route of the Maple Leaf Parade. Officials say the paints used are marine quality to meet regulations. The artists did volunteer their time. Each hydrant took about 16 to 24 hours to finish.

We caught up with some of the artists in September (2017) as they painted: http://www.koamtv.com/clip/14102716/painting-hydrants-972017

Photo: (front left to right) Olivia Givens, Alexandra Burnside and Emily Rose. (back row left to right) Meagan Milliken, CW&EP Customer Relations Manager and project coordinator with son Benton, Alice Lynn and David Greenwood-Mathé, Brenda Sageng, Linda Swatsenbarg, Sydney Hartless, Sierra Russow, Elizabeth Foster and Teri Y. Diggs. Artists not pictured: Tom Jones, Chris Raredon, Tyla Raredon, Elizabeth Theresa Wallsmith and Joe Wallsmith.