Pittsburg Employee Tax Info Breach

The City of Pittsburg says it was subjected to a sophisticated phishing scheme targeting employee payroll data. Officials say sensitive information for current and former city employees who received a W-2 for 2017 was released.

In a press release, City Manager Daron Hall said, "The safety and well-being of our current and former employees is incredibly important. This was not a technical attack against our firewall or network filters, but instead it was a social attack aimed at our employees. While we believe we have significant safeguards in place to reduce the risk of these types of threats, we take full responsibility for this incident occurring and will do better in the future to protect all sensitive data. I am proud of the way our management team worked quickly to identify the problem, the risk to those affected, and implement a solution within hours of the attack. We are in the process of analyzing our security measures against potential future incidents."

The city says its taking precautionary measures to protect anyone affected by the release. They said that within 24 hours of the attack, local law enforcement, IRS and FBI were all notified. Officials also say they sent critical communication to everyone who was impacted and is providing identity theft protection services. The city is also providing those employees and former employees with technical support and enrollment assistance. Pittsburg officials say the contractor selected to protect the employee information provides identity theft monitoring for financial accounts, stolen funds reimbursement, and a $1 million service guarantee per account. The city is offering the 12-month coverage at no cost to those affected.

City officials say the breach did not involve access to the City's technical network, adding that no evidence has been found to suggest employee information has been misused.

The IRS says there are a number of W-2 scams around tax season.