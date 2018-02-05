Quantcast

Joplin Salvation Army Programs - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Salvation Army Programs

The Joplin Salvation Army reminds residents that while they do offer a place for people to get warm, it's not open overnight. We sat down with Major Becky Sterns who says it's a matter of money and manpower. She says they used to be an overnight shelter but due to reduced funding they had to stop. Sterns says they would have to hire more staff and don't have the money to do that. They're also not set up as a place for people to sleep.

The Joplin Salvation Army is planning a new program called "Shower the People". It will allow the homeless to take a shower and wash their clothes. The local non-profit received a grant from the Salvation Army to start the program but Stern says they'll need the support of the community to continue it.

