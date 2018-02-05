Schedule Changes for MSSU Baseball

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern baseball team is having to battle with Mother Nature and the season hasn't even started as the Lions have announced more schedule changes to the start of the season.



After having announced the move of the Lions' season-opener earlier in the day, the game at Southern Nazarene has now been canceled. No make-up date has yet been announced.



The Lions were also scheduled to be at Northwestern Oklahoma this weekend and those games have been pushed up a day.



Originally slated to play a single, nine-inning game on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, The two teams will now play a pair of games on Thursday starting at 3 pm and a single, nine-inning game on Friday at 1 pm.



Stay tuned to www.mssulions.com for any further changes should they occur.