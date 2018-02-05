Southern to Return to Joe Becker

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – Missouri Southern Baseball will return to Joe Becker Stadium for a one night matchup against rival Southwest Baptist on Friday, April 13th 2018. First pitch is slated for 6:00 pm.



"We are excited about going to Joe Becker to play a special game there this season" said Missouri Southern Athletic Director Jared Bruggeman. "We recognize the long and historic tradition we have in playing at Joe Becker Stadium over the previous decades. We appreciate our partnership with the city of Joplin, specifically parks and recreation, to assist us in putting on a great night for baseball fans across the area."



Joe Becker served as the Lion's home venue until the completion of Warren Turner Field in 2015. The historic stadium, built in 1913, underwent a $4.7 million reconstruction in 2014 that included renovations of lighting, restrooms, locker rooms, dugouts, concessions and seating. Last year the Lions had scheduled a return to Joe Becker Stadium, but the event was moved back to the turf at Warren Turner Field due to rain.



"Going back to the Beck is a great experience for our guys and brings back a lot of memories for our program" said Darnell. "We want to thank the city and Parks and Rec for their work to help with the event and can't wait to get back there."



"This special event will be a great night for the entire family with giveaways, in-game contests, fireworks, and special recognitions" continued Bruggeman. "We look forward to a huge crowd as we take on Southwest Baptist in a key conference matchup."



General admission pricing is $7 for adults, $5 for youths ages 13-18, and kids 12 and under are free. In addition to the general admission seating, Missouri Southern is selling the Party Deck as well as all of the suites built into Joe Becker Stadium.



For more information on the premium seating options, please call 417-625-9820 or email tickets@mssu.edu. To purchase general admission seating, please visit www.mssulions.com/tickets.