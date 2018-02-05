KDOT Prepares For More Winter Weather

Quantcast

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

With more winter weather on the way, KDOT crews are working to stay ahead of potentially hazardous road conditions. The area superintendent tells us that if things get bad, crews will be working all night long to treat roads. They hope to have about two dozen trucks working in the Pittsburg area.

Area superintendent Wayne Nelson says, "In the Pittsburg area we have at any one time, I could have twenty-twenty four trucks out.  We just do the highways. We do any state highway that is ours. And we actually have other trucks that come in and assist us out of our district shop."

Workers will be sent home around noon tomorrow so they can get some sleep in preparation for a potentially long night.

