KDOT Prepares For More Winter Weather

With more winter weather on the way, KDOT crews are working to stay ahead of potentially hazardous road conditions. The area superintendent tells us that if things get bad, crews will be working all night long to treat roads. They hope to have about two dozen trucks working in the Pittsburg area.
Area superintendent Wayne Nelson says, "In the Pittsburg area we have at any one time, I could have twenty-twenty four trucks out. We just do the highways. We do any state highway that is ours. And we actually have other trucks that come in and assist us out of our district shop."
Workers will be sent home around noon tomorrow so they can get some sleep in preparation for a potentially long night.
Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.
Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg.
The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.
Joplin City Council members will meet this evening to discuss a contract with the Southwest League of Professional Baseball. The proposed contract will be a done deal if the council approves it tonight. The proposed lease is for five years starting January of 2019. More details: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37417362/joplin-city-officials-hope-third-time-is-a-charm-for-independent-professional-baseball
GOVERNOR VISIT The new Kansas Governor makes a visit to Pittsburg to speak to the media about what Kansans can expect from his administration. The governor says one of the first things he plans to tackle is state education funding. Governor Jeff Colyer says his administration and the Kansas Legislature will present some new education proposals in the coming weeks. The governor says he's committed to fully-funding Kansas schools, and boosting teacher pay.
