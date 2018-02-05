City of Joplin Approves Lease Agreement For Joe Becker

Chris Warner Reporter
A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004..
Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states. Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.
Follow Chris:
On Facebook
On Twitter
Contact Chris:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
cwarner@koamtv.com
This agreement was still met with some resistance and concern from city council members. Mark Schuster with the Ventura Sports Group, City Finance Director Leslie Haase, and the City Attorney Peter Edwards were all called on to give insight into this lease. Concerns included the Premier League which holds regular tournaments at Joe Becker.More >>
The 2018 Kansas Catholic College Student Convention is taking place at the St. Pius X Catholic Student Center in Pittsburg. The convention is designed to bring students of the catholic faith together in one place. More than 200 students from across Kansas join hands in spiritual unity. But for some, these college days can be trying on your beliefs.More >>
It's something we mentioned last night. A rate increase has been proposed by Missouri American Water. A public hearing detailing things was held this evening in Joplin. Ron West attended the public hearing to express his concerns.More >>
50 years ago the North Vietnamese Army broke the Tet Ceasefire and launched an aggressive strike against US and Allied installations across the country. A Pittsburg native was an Air Force journalist when the Tet Offensive began. Retired Air Force Staff Sergeant Rick Fulton lays flowers at the Vietnam Memorial at Pittsburg State University.. Panel 40E, which bears the names of two men he served with during Vietnam...50 years ago....More >>
A fire destroys an older home in North Joplin. The cause - was unattended cooking. But, the fire spread quickly - and firefighters had to overcome a number of obstacles to put out the flames.More >>
Residents in Arma - are asking the state to help protect their citizens, by reducing the speed limit on highway 69. Sherry Adams prays every day she crosses this highway that she'll make it to the other side, because of the rushing traffic. Sherry Adams: "I have to cross it to get to Dollar General, and, they don't slow down, and it takes, sometimes it takes a long time for me to be able to get across the highway."More >>
Missouri Governor Eric Greitens was in Kansas City yesterday. During his stop, he was able to visit with a K9 officer named Champ...who was stabbed in the line of duty last month. That near-tragedy sparked the creation of Champ's Law. Something the governor endorses...as do many departments across the state...including Joplin.More >>
The business of fireworks is what Missouri Southern is getting back into. For the first time in nearly 20 years...Joplin's annual 4th of July celebration will return to Fred G. Hughes Stadium. Rain let loose this past 4th of July as vendors setup, and the pyrotechnicians prepped the big show...but little did we know, it could have been the *last* big show, at the Joplin Athletic Complex.More >>
Church officials from across the four state region took part in a special security training session tonight in Carthage. On August 12th, 2007, Eiken Siamon entered the church where the Micronesian congregation met, and opened fire...killing Kernal Rehobson and two others. Jerid Davis said "That was the eye opener for us, when that happened in Neosho, that was really the thing, and at that point...More >>
