City of Joplin Approves Lease Agreement For Joe Becker

This agreement was still met with some resistance and concern from city council members.

Mark Schuster with the Ventura Sports Group, City Finance Director Leslie Haase, and the City Attorney Peter Edwards were all called on to give insight into this lease.

Concerns included the Premier League which holds regular tournaments at Joe Becker.

In addition, councilman Ryan Stanley was very concerned about the Southwest League's "viability".

As of right now, Joplin, and a facility in Dallas, are the only two completed stadiums.

Four others aren't done, and groundbreaking isn't expected until May of this year.

Despite the late start, Schuster feels this league will be ready to play ball for the 2019 season.

Mark Schuster, Ventura Sports Group: "The next steps really are to get our other cities inline to sign definitive agreements to either build ballparks or for the one that's existing, get that lease agreement in place, so it's really just getting the remaining three cities which we think will happen in the next 45 days signed on and ready to go."

Now, as a result of council's concerns over the possibility the Southwest League may not be ready for the 2019 season, council called on the city attorney to make a few minor changes to the agreement, including a "Drop Dead Date" of October 15th if the Southwest League does not have a final schedule or final commitments by that date.