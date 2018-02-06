Connect2Culture: Annie Moses Band

Connect 2 Culture presents the Annie Moses Band and its performance of "The art of the love song" this Saturday, February 10th. It’ll be held at the Joplin High School Performing Arts Center. Doors open at 7:00pm with the concert beginning at 7:30pm. For more information and to purchase tickets call 1-800-514-3849 or visit connect2culture.com.
