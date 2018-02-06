KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-6

The Joplin City Council votes to approve a lease, effectively opening the door for pro baseball's return to town. Councilman Ryan Stanley was very concerned about the Southwest League's "viability". Because of those concerns, the council called on the city attorney to look into adding a "drop dead" date to the lease of October 15th. That means, if the league is not ready for the 2019 season, the city would hold the right to terminate the lease agreement.