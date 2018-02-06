KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-6

Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.More >>
Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.More >>
Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg.More >>
Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg.More >>
The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.More >>
The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.More >>
Joplin City Council members will meet this evening to discuss a contract with the Southwest League of Professional Baseball. The proposed contract will be a done deal if the council approves it tonight. The proposed lease is for five years starting January of 2019. More details: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37417362/joplin-city-officials-hope-third-time-is-a-charm-for-independent-professional-baseballMore >>
Joplin City Council members will meet this evening to discuss a contract with the Southwest League of Professional Baseball. The proposed contract will be a done deal if the council approves it tonight. The proposed lease is for five years starting January of 2019. More details: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37417362/joplin-city-officials-hope-third-time-is-a-charm-for-independent-professional-baseballMore >>