Habitat Spaghetti & Meatballs - Feb. 15

Prepare to stuff yourselves on Thursday, February 15th! (Or prepare yourselves to be nagged by me about stuffing yourselves, whichever.) Mark your calendar to head to St. John Lutheran, 3rd & Walnut, for lunch or dinner (or lunch and dinner – or come twice and then take home carry-out for breakfast, we don't judge).

If you've eaten with us before, you'll know that I'm not kidding when I promise you'll leave fat and happy! As always, the meal includes spaghetti and meatballs (we will also have meatless sauce prepared), bread, salad, dessert, and a drink. (Drinks are not included on delivery orders.)

Lunch will be served from 11:00-1:30, and dinner will be served from 4:30-6:30. Tickets are $6 for individuals, or $18 for a family ticket, and will also be available at the door. Carry-out is also available.

We will also deliver in Pittsburg for orders of 8 or more – however, we would like to have your reservations for delivery by the end of the business day on Tuesday, Feb. 14th. Please either respond to this email, or text or call KP's cell phone, 620-235-2367, to place an order. We'll be happy to call you back to make arrangements – please be sure to include your phone number! Also, if you plan for a large carry-out order, please let us know that in advance as well – we want to be sure we're ready for you this year!

Bring your family, bring your friends, bring your foes, bring your parole officers, bring your eHarmony blind dates – we're here for you.

