Watered Gardens Permit

The Washington Hope Center, at 1112 E. Second Street in Joplin, is closer to getting new life. The City Council voted to approve a first and second reading for a special use permit for Watered Gardens Gospel Mission. Watered Gardens plans to open a new shelter for women and children in need. They will be able to shelter eight people overnight. Watered Gardens officials say there will be security measures including motion sensors, cameras, maglock doors and a single point of entry with a check in counter. There still needs to be a third reading.
Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.
Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg.
The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.
Joplin City Council members will meet this evening to discuss a contract with the Southwest League of Professional Baseball. The proposed contract will be a done deal if the council approves it tonight. The proposed lease is for five years starting January of 2019.
