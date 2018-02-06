Watered Gardens Permit

The Washington Hope Center, at 1112 E. Second Street in Joplin, is closer to getting new life. The City Council voted to approve a first and second reading for a special use permit for Watered Gardens Gospel Mission. Watered Gardens plans to open a new shelter for women and children in need. They will be able to shelter eight people overnight. Watered Gardens officials say there will be security measures including motion sensors, cameras, maglock doors and a single point of entry with a check in counter. There still needs to be a third reading.