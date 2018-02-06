OK State of the State

Quantcast

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin delivered her eighth and final State of the State address on Monday (Feb. 5). In her speech she spoke about a series of tax increases and policy changes included in the "Step Up Oklahoma" plan she endorsed. New House Minority Leader Rep. Steve Kouplen says it "needs to be tweaked". Some Democratic support would be needed to pass any tax increase in the House. Democrats want to see the restoration of the state's individual income tax to 5.25% and some tax deductions that benefit the poor and working-class taxpayers. Some Democrats also complained that the increase in the gross production tax on oil and natural gas should be higher than the proposed 4%.

Some protesters held a banner from the top of the House gallery that had a likeness of Fallin on it and read "State of Despair."  Another protestor holding a toddler accused Fallin of being a "liar and murderer" as she shouted from the gallery before she was ushered out of the chamber.

    JOPLIN BASEBALL VOTE          The Joplin City Council votes to approve a lease, effectively opening the door for pro baseball's return to town.  Councilman Ryan Stanley was very concerned about the Southwest League's "viability".  Because of those concerns, the council called on the city attorney to look into adding a "drop dead" date to the lease of October 15th.  That means, if the league is not read...More >>
  • Joplin Proposed Panhandling Ordinance Draws Discussion

    Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.

    Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.

  • Pittsburg Employee Tax Info Breach

    The City of Pittsburg says it was subjected to a sophisticated phishing scheme targeting employee payroll data. Officials say sensitive information for current and former city employees who received a W-2 for 2017 was released. In a press release, City Manager Daron Hall said, "The safety and well-being of our current and former employees is incredibly important. This was not a technical attack against our firewall or network filters, but instead it was a social attack aimed at...More >>
