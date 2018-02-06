OK State of the State

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin delivered her eighth and final State of the State address on Monday (Feb. 5). In her speech she spoke about a series of tax increases and policy changes included in the "Step Up Oklahoma" plan she endorsed. New House Minority Leader Rep. Steve Kouplen says it "needs to be tweaked". Some Democratic support would be needed to pass any tax increase in the House. Democrats want to see the restoration of the state's individual income tax to 5.25% and some tax deductions that benefit the poor and working-class taxpayers. Some Democrats also complained that the increase in the gross production tax on oil and natural gas should be higher than the proposed 4%.

Some protesters held a banner from the top of the House gallery that had a likeness of Fallin on it and read "State of Despair." Another protestor holding a toddler accused Fallin of being a "liar and murderer" as she shouted from the gallery before she was ushered out of the chamber.