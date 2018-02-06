OK State of the State

Republican Gov. Mary Fallin delivered her eighth and final State of the State address on Monday (Feb. 5). In her speech she spoke about a series of tax increases and policy changes included in the "Step Up Oklahoma" plan she endorsed. New House Minority Leader Rep. Steve Kouplen says it "needs to be tweaked". Some Democratic support would be needed to pass any tax increase in the House. Democrats want to see the restoration of the state's individual income tax to 5.25% and some tax deductions that benefit the poor and working-class taxpayers. Some Democrats also complained that the increase in the gross production tax on oil and natural gas should be higher than the proposed 4%.
Some protesters held a banner from the top of the House gallery that had a likeness of Fallin on it and read "State of Despair." Another protestor holding a toddler accused Fallin of being a "liar and murderer" as she shouted from the gallery before she was ushered out of the chamber.
Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.More >>
Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.More >>
Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg.More >>
Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg.More >>
The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.More >>
The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.More >>
Joplin City Council members will meet this evening to discuss a contract with the Southwest League of Professional Baseball. The proposed contract will be a done deal if the council approves it tonight. The proposed lease is for five years starting January of 2019. More details: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37417362/joplin-city-officials-hope-third-time-is-a-charm-for-independent-professional-baseballMore >>
Joplin City Council members will meet this evening to discuss a contract with the Southwest League of Professional Baseball. The proposed contract will be a done deal if the council approves it tonight. The proposed lease is for five years starting January of 2019. More details: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37417362/joplin-city-officials-hope-third-time-is-a-charm-for-independent-professional-baseballMore >>