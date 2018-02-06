Weather Spotter Class - Feb 13

Storm Fury on the Plains
February 13 2018
Little Auditorium 6:30 P.M.
Labette County High School
Altamont Kansas
Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Wichita has partnered with your local Emergency Management office and will be presenting information that will help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season. Our staff will provide an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize a storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.
The presentation is hosted by Labette county Emergency Management and typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has an interest in weather. There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up, and you do not have to be a spotter. So, if you are interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards, please take the time to come out and join us for a very interesting and enjoyable evening.
For more information please contact your local county Emergency Manager Charlie Morse @ 620-820-3267 or cmorse@labettecounty.com
