Weather Spotter Class - Feb 13

Storm Fury on the Plains


February 13 2018

Little Auditorium 6:30 P.M.

Labette County High School

Altamont Kansas

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service office in Wichita has partnered with your local Emergency Management office and will be presenting information that will help prepare storm spotters and weather enthusiasts for the upcoming storm season. Our staff will provide an in depth weather presentation that will engage the audience by teaching them about the different types of storms, the individual storm features that help a person to recognize a storms potential severity, how to report hazardous weather, and severe weather safety.

The presentation is hosted by Labette county Emergency Management and typically last up to two hours. They are open to anyone that has an interest in weather. There are no fees to attend, you do not have to register, and you do not have to sign up, and you do not have to be a spotter. So, if you are interested in learning more about severe thunderstorms and their hazards, please take the time to come out and join us for a very interesting and enjoyable evening.

For more information please contact your local county Emergency Manager Charlie Morse @ 620-820-3267 or cmorse@labettecounty.com

    JOPLIN BASEBALL VOTE          The Joplin City Council votes to approve a lease, effectively opening the door for pro baseball's return to town.  Councilman Ryan Stanley was very concerned about the Southwest League's "viability".  Because of those concerns, the council called on the city attorney to look into adding a "drop dead" date to the lease of October 15th.  That means, if the league is not read...More >>
    Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.

    Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.

    The City of Pittsburg says it was subjected to a sophisticated phishing scheme targeting employee payroll data. Officials say sensitive information for current and former city employees who received a W-2 for 2017 was released. In a press release, City Manager Daron Hall said, "The safety and well-being of our current and former employees is incredibly important. This was not a technical attack against our firewall or network filters, but instead it was a social attack aimed at...More >>
    2nd Annual Farm Toy Show and Sales event

    2nd Annual Farm Toy Show and Sales event

    Weather spotter class on February 13th in Altamont, KS

    Weather spotter class on February 13th in Altamont, KS

    Prepare to stuff yourselves on Thursday, February 15th! (Or prepare yourselves to be nagged by me about stuffing yourselves, whichever.) Mark your calendar to head to St. John Lutheran, 3rd & Walnut, for lunch or dinner (or lunch and dinner – or come twice and then take home carry-out for breakfast, we don't judge). If you've eaten with us before, you'll know that I'm not kidding when I promise you'll leave fat and happy! As always, the meal includes spaghetti and meatballs...More >>
