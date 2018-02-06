Quantcast

Love 4 Luvs Speed Dating Fundraiser - Feb 28

Love 4 Luvs Speed Dating Fund Raiser

Hosted by Crawford County Diaper Stock

Wednesday, February 28 at 7 pm - 9 pm

McCarthy's Pub & Grub

221 E 3rd St, Pittsburg, KS 66762

This is what you have been waiting for! A speed dating event for 20-somethings!! Emotionally available 21-29 year olds are invited to participate in this speed dating (or friending) event. We hope you will join the fun, bring a friend and maybe find some LOVE! 
Please register at the door at McCarthy's Pub in Pittsburg, the cost is $25 per person, which will include a free drink ticket...

Rules: If a minimum of 10 men and 10 women participants are not met, the event will be cancelled, and refunds given. We will take a maximum of 25 men and 25 women on a 1st come 1st serve basis at the door. We will begin taking information sheets and registering participants starting at 6:45pm, the event will start at 7pm. 
This event is for your entertainment, participants will not be screened, you will be responsible for any crazies you choose to share your contact information with.
Proceeds from this event will go towards the purchasing of LUVS diapers and wipes for local babies in need.

  KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-6

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-6

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 8:35 AM EST
    JOPLIN BASEBALL VOTE          The Joplin City Council votes to approve a lease, effectively opening the door for pro baseball's return to town.  Councilman Ryan Stanley was very concerned about the Southwest League's "viability".  Because of those concerns, the council called on the city attorney to look into adding a "drop dead" date to the lease of October 15th.  That means, if the league is not read...
  Joplin Proposed Panhandling Ordinance Draws Discussion

    Joplin Proposed Panhandling Ordinance Draws Discussion

    Monday, February 5 2018 6:16 PM EST

    Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.

  Pittsburg Employee Tax Info Breach

    Pittsburg Employee Tax Info Breach

    Monday, February 5 2018 5:30 PM EST
    The City of Pittsburg says it was subjected to a sophisticated phishing scheme targeting employee payroll data. Officials say sensitive information for current and former city employees who received a W-2 for 2017 was released. In a press release, City Manager Daron Hall said, "The safety and well-being of our current and former employees is incredibly important. This was not a technical attack against our firewall or network filters, but instead it was a social attack aimed at...
  Farm Toy Show and Sales - Feb 11

    Farm Toy Show and Sales - Feb 11

    Monday, February 5 2018 2:42 PM EST

    2nd Annual Farm Toy Show and Sales event

  Weather Spotter Class - Feb 13

    Weather Spotter Class - Feb 13

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 1:25 PM EST

    Weather spotter class on February 13th in Altamont, KS

  Habitat Spaghetti & Meatballs - Feb. 15

    Habitat Spaghetti & Meatballs - Feb. 15

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 10:36 AM EST
    Prepare to stuff yourselves on Thursday, February 15th! (Or prepare yourselves to be nagged by me about stuffing yourselves, whichever.) Mark your calendar to head to St. John Lutheran, 3rd & Walnut, for lunch or dinner (or lunch and dinner – or come twice and then take home carry-out for breakfast, we don't judge). If you've eaten with us before, you'll know that I'm not kidding when I promise you'll leave fat and happy! As always, the meal includes spaghetti and meatballs...
