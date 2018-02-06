Love 4 Luvs Speed Dating Fundraiser - Feb 28

Hosted by Crawford County Diaper Stock
Wednesday, February 28 at 7 pm - 9 pm
McCarthy's Pub & Grub
221 E 3rd St, Pittsburg, KS 66762
This is what you have been waiting for! A speed dating event for 20-somethings!! Emotionally available 21-29 year olds are invited to participate in this speed dating (or friending) event. We hope you will join the fun, bring a friend and maybe find some LOVE!
Please register at the door at McCarthy's Pub in Pittsburg, the cost is $25 per person, which will include a free drink ticket...
Rules: If a minimum of 10 men and 10 women participants are not met, the event will be cancelled, and refunds given. We will take a maximum of 25 men and 25 women on a 1st come 1st serve basis at the door. We will begin taking information sheets and registering participants starting at 6:45pm, the event will start at 7pm.
This event is for your entertainment, participants will not be screened, you will be responsible for any crazies you choose to share your contact information with.
Proceeds from this event will go towards the purchasing of LUVS diapers and wipes for local babies in need.
