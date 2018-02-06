Quantcast

Convicted Conspirator Sues President - KOAM TV 7

Convicted Conspirator Sues President

Updated:

Zacarias Moussaoui, the only person convicted in the U.S. in connection with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, is suing President Trump.

The 49-year-old attended flight school in Oklahoma before the attacks. He left Oklahoma for Minnesota in 2001 and was in custody when 19 hijackers carried out the attacks.

Moussaoui pleaded guilty in 2005 to conspiring with the hijackers to kill Americans and is serving a life prison sentence at the Supermax federal penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.

In his latest lawsuit, he alleges he is kept in total isolation at the federal prison and experiences "psychological torture."

Moussaoui has filed handwritten petitions in federal courts in Oklahoma and Colorado in which he accuses federal authorities of attempting to cover up the "true" Sept. 11 conspirators.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-6

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 2-6

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 8:35 AM EST2018-02-06 13:35:15 GMT
    JOPLIN BASEBALL VOTE          The Joplin City Council votes to approve a lease, effectively opening the door for pro baseball's return to town.  Councilman Ryan Stanley was very concerned about the Southwest League's "viability".  Because of those concerns, the council called on the city attorney to look into adding a "drop dead" date to the lease of October 15th.  That means, if the league is not read...More >>
    JOPLIN BASEBALL VOTE          The Joplin City Council votes to approve a lease, effectively opening the door for pro baseball's return to town.  Councilman Ryan Stanley was very concerned about the Southwest League's "viability".  Because of those concerns, the council called on the city attorney to look into adding a "drop dead" date to the lease of October 15th.  That means, if the league is not read...More >>

  • Joplin Proposed Panhandling Ordinance Draws Discussion

    Joplin Proposed Panhandling Ordinance Draws Discussion

    Monday, February 5 2018 6:16 PM EST2018-02-05 23:16:36 GMT

    Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.

    More >>

    Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.

    More >>

  • Pittsburg Employee Tax Info Breach

    Pittsburg Employee Tax Info Breach

    Monday, February 5 2018 5:30 PM EST2018-02-05 22:30:45 GMT
    The City of Pittsburg says it was subjected to a sophisticated phishing scheme targeting employee payroll data. Officials say sensitive information for current and former city employees who received a W-2 for 2017 was released. In a press release, City Manager Daron Hall said, "The safety and well-being of our current and former employees is incredibly important. This was not a technical attack against our firewall or network filters, but instead it was a social attack aimed at...More >>
    The City of Pittsburg says it was subjected to a sophisticated phishing scheme targeting employee payroll data. Officials say sensitive information for current and former city employees who received a W-2 for 2017 was released. In a press release, City Manager Daron Hall said, "The safety and well-being of our current and former employees is incredibly important. This was not a technical attack against our firewall or network filters, but instead it was a social attack aimed at...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.