Convicted Conspirator Sues President

Zacarias Moussaoui, the only person convicted in the U.S. in connection with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, is suing President Trump.

The 49-year-old attended flight school in Oklahoma before the attacks. He left Oklahoma for Minnesota in 2001 and was in custody when 19 hijackers carried out the attacks.

Moussaoui pleaded guilty in 2005 to conspiring with the hijackers to kill Americans and is serving a life prison sentence at the Supermax federal penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.

In his latest lawsuit, he alleges he is kept in total isolation at the federal prison and experiences "psychological torture."

Moussaoui has filed handwritten petitions in federal courts in Oklahoma and Colorado in which he accuses federal authorities of attempting to cover up the "true" Sept. 11 conspirators.