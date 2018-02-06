Convicted Conspirator Sues President

Zacarias Moussaoui, the only person convicted in the U.S. in connection with the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, is suing President Trump.
The 49-year-old attended flight school in Oklahoma before the attacks. He left Oklahoma for Minnesota in 2001 and was in custody when 19 hijackers carried out the attacks.
Moussaoui pleaded guilty in 2005 to conspiring with the hijackers to kill Americans and is serving a life prison sentence at the Supermax federal penitentiary in Florence, Colorado.
In his latest lawsuit, he alleges he is kept in total isolation at the federal prison and experiences "psychological torture."
Moussaoui has filed handwritten petitions in federal courts in Oklahoma and Colorado in which he accuses federal authorities of attempting to cover up the "true" Sept. 11 conspirators.
Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.More >>
Solicitors would be prohibited from being within 150 feet of any intersection where speeds are 35 miles an hour or higher.More >>
Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg.More >>
Authorities release the name of the man hit and killed by a train in Pittsburg.More >>
The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.More >>
The Kansas Highway Patrol works a fatal crash in Cherokee County. It happened Sunday (Feb. 4th) evening just before 7:00 on U.S. Highway 166 about one mile west of the Kansas/Missouri state line.More >>
Joplin City Council members will meet this evening to discuss a contract with the Southwest League of Professional Baseball. The proposed contract will be a done deal if the council approves it tonight. The proposed lease is for five years starting January of 2019. More details: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37417362/joplin-city-officials-hope-third-time-is-a-charm-for-independent-professional-baseballMore >>
Joplin City Council members will meet this evening to discuss a contract with the Southwest League of Professional Baseball. The proposed contract will be a done deal if the council approves it tonight. The proposed lease is for five years starting January of 2019. More details: http://www.koamtv.com/story/37417362/joplin-city-officials-hope-third-time-is-a-charm-for-independent-professional-baseballMore >>