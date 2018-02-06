Casino Night to Support Community Crisis Center - Feb 17

Quantcast

NEO PTK to Host Casino Night to Support Community Crisis Center

Miami, Okla. -¬ Tuesday, February 6, 2018 - The Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) Mu Chapter at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) will host a Mardi Gras in Las Vegas themed casino night to support Community Crisis Center on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, from 7-9 p.m. in the Calcagno Family Ballroom on the NEO campus.

Indigo Sky Casino has donated the use of table games and guests will also be able to play slots and crack-the-safe. Casino play money can be purchased in advance or at the door, with $10 buying $250 in play money in advance or $10 buying $150 in play money at the door. Additional buy-ins for $100 in play money will be available for $5 on the night of the event. There will also be several door prizes during the event, with a special prize of 2 reserved-seat season tickets going to the winner of the crack-the-safe game.

The fundraiser will benefit the Community Crisis Center (CCC), a women and children's shelter in Miami that serves Ottawa, Delaware, Craig, and Mayes counties. As the only shelter serving the four-county area, the CCC seeks to empower families to end violence, sexual assault, and stalking.

"This will be a fun and affordable event that brings NEO and the public together to raise money for the Community Crisis Center," said Brandy Brogdon, PTK Vice President of Service.

Along with the casino games, there will also be a silent auction featuring items donated by area businesses. The auction will include items such as a one-night stay, dining, and gaming credit at Indigo Sky Casino, tickets to the Tulsa Opera, a one-night stay and dinner at Downstream Casino, and two one-night stays at Wynadotte Casino.

To purchase tickets, visit the Community Crisis Center Website at getmeout.org and follow the link to the event calendar. For more information on the event, contact Brandy Brogdon at brbrogd@neo.edu, or Sponsor LaShawna Powers at lashawna.powers@neo.edu.

Jordan Adams

Coordinator of Public Information and Marketing

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College

Phone: (918) 540-6211

