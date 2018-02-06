New Neodesha Police Chief

Congratulations to Sam Tomlinson on his promotion! The Neodesha City Commission has selected him as the new Chief of Police. Tomlinson has been with the city's Police Department since 2004.
Former Police Chief Danny Thayer retired last month after 23 years with the city.
